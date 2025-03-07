'He had no memory of it at all': Man seeks eyewitnesses after brother-in-law sustains serious injuries in Seletar accident

When Justin Liew's sister couldn't contact her husband after work last Friday (Feb 28), the duo started getting anxious.

It was only after midnight that they received word from the police that their kin had been hospitalised after being involved in an accident.

Liew made a post on Wednesday (Mar 5), seeking eyewitnesses to his brother-in-law's accident in Seletar last Friday.

In the post, the Malaysian shared a photograph of his brother-in-law Chen Weijian (transliteration) lying on a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast.

Liew explained that Chen had been riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident, and that a good Samaritan had called an ambulance that attended to Chen later.

"Due to the serious injuries of [Chen], it is currently impossible to confirm what happened in the incident, so we don't know if it was a hit-and-run or something else," Liew said.

Speaking with 8world, Liew recalled how his sister, a Malaysian working in Singapore, had tried to contact Chen that day but got no response.

His sister's landlord's son then helped them to contact the police who reportedly informed them later that her husband was involved in an accident.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle at around 1.10pm on Feb 28.

A motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded along Seletar West Link and a 36-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

'No memory of it at all'

Liew said he had tried asking Chen for more information regarding the accident, but the latter could not explain what had happened.

"We asked him, but he was very unclear - it was as if he had no memory of it at all," Liew told 8world. "We don't even know where his motorcycle was towed to."

Liew also told 8world that Chen's severe injuries include broken and fractured bones, and that he needs several surgeries.

Liew's sister has also been juggling between her work and caring for Chen and has been very busy, he added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Liew for more information.

