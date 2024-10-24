'He helped a lot of people': Sim Ann, residents pay tribute to Clementi stabbing victim

Winson Khoo was an enthusiastic and friendly man who had helped his fellow residents in Clementi's Trivelis estate, said Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Sim Ann.

41-year-old Khoo died on Monday (Oct 21) after he was attacked by Toh Chee Hong, 50, at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4.

Delivering a eulogy at his funeral wake on Wednesday night, Sim said Khoo "helped a lot of residents" in the estate.

He had been a grassroots volunteer with the Trivelis Residents' Network since 2017 and became its vice chairman in late 2022, she added.

Khoo had attended the wakes of other residents with her, and offered support to the bereaved families, 8world reported.

"I never imagined that there would be a day I say goodbye to him here," she was quoted as saying.

Khoo was also an administrator in the residents' chat group, and would assist elderly residents in repairing issues with their Wi-Fi and CCTV cameras.

According to Sim, residents paid tribute to him in the chat group, with one such message saying: "In the past, he helped the neighbours no matter how pressing, significant, or trivial the matters were.

"He often took it upon himself to serve the community and sacrificed his personal family time."

Another message read by Sim said: "He helped my family a few times over the years. So sad that we lost him. A big loss to the Trivelis community as well."

A close friend of the deceased, who declined to be named, told Lianhe Zaobao that Khoo was a tour guide, and was helpful to residents.

"Even if it was just to change a water pipe, he would visit the resident's home to help. He was well-liked by many."

Toh was charged with murder on Wednesday and will be remanded for one week. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

