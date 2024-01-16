'He loved playing darts': Man uses life savings to open darts bar to fulfil late son's wish

After losing his son in a tragic accident, one man decided to use his life savings to fulfil his child's wish of setting up a darts bar.

His son, Goh Kai Yeow, was about to complete National Service when a lorry collided with his motorcycle near Lim Chu Kang cemetery, killing him on the spot on April 15, 2022.

He was 21.

The young man had plans to start working at his uncle's company as a salesman, and had even signed the contract a few months before the accident, Goh's father told Shin Min Daily News in a recent interview.

The lorry driver, Jumade Dafir, was sentenced on Jan 12 to three weeks' jail and banned from driving for eight years, CNA reported.

Recalling the poignant moment when he learnt of the death, Goh's father, 47, said: "I was at a loss after I got the call, I still think about that day from time to time."

He also told the Chinese daily that he was able to cope with his grief after family and friends counselled him.

"My mother was quite affected by my son's death. When she watches the television at home, she gets reminded of how no one calls her 'ah ma' anymore, and she cries."

The younger Goh had moved in with his grandparents in 2018 after his parents separated so that he could take care of them.

Son wanted to open a bar

The elder Goh shared that he used to work as a bartender in a bar along Beach Road where his son would help out occasionally.

"He told me he liked the place, and hoped that he could open a bar in the future."

Months after the accident, the elder Goh decided to put his life savings into opening a bar in memory of his late son.

He found a business partner and opened Bar 5 at Jalan Kledek in late 2022.

"Kai Yeow loved playing darts, so I insisted on having dart machines in the bar."

READ ALSO: A mother's love: Woman joins beauty pageant in honour of daughter who died at age 8

claudiatan@asiaone.com