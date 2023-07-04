'He robbed a full day's pay': Tattoo studio takes to social media to track down client who left without paying

SINGAPORE - For seven hours, tattoo artist Brandon Christopher etched the image of a Tibetan phurba dagger into the arm of his client.

It was supposed to cost $500, except once the tattoo was done, the man ran off without paying.

Now the tattoo studio has taken to social media to track down the man who stiffed them, putting out a call on their Instagram account with the man’s name and picture.

Describing how the incident happened, Mr Brandon, who works at the Inkvasion tattoo studio at Far East Plaza, said the man had asked to use the toilet at the end of the tattoo session on June 30.

But he did not return, only texting the tattoo artist later that “something urgent cropped up” and that he would transfer the money when he reached home.

“I already found it suspicious, I thought he would do a bank transfer right away because that’s what people usually do,” said Mr Brandon, who has been a tattoo artist since 2014.

When Mr Brandon chased him for payment again later that night, the man asked if he could transfer the money over before July 18 - when he was supposed to return for a second tattoo session. When Mr Brandon rejected him, the man appeared to block the tattoo artist from sending him more messages.

The client had another unfinished tattoo of a tiger done by another tattoo artist, which Mr Brandon was supposed to finish during the second tattoo session on July 18. He had paid a $100 deposit for this booking.

“I am disappointed at how this unfolded. $500 may not be a big deal to some people, but it is a big deal to me,” said Mr Brandon, 31.

“I spend a lot of time tattooing which is extremely tiring and taxing. I could have easily given a slot to someone else who would actually pay,” he added.

The tattoo studio, which shared the incident on its Instagram account, said the man has other unfinished tattoos, including that of the Hindu goddess Kali on his left arm.

Efforts by ST to contact the man on Monday went unanswered.

Said Mr Brandon: “I just want to make sure that this does not happen to other fellow artists in the community… It’s a big waste of time. I felt so disappointed and dejected.”

Both Mr Brandon and the studio have also reported the matter to the police, who have confirmed with The Straits Times that reports have been lodged.

Veteran criminal lawyer Amolat Singh said that the police may not investigate cases like this because there is a civil remedy.

He pointed out that the tattoo studio can prosecute the client by filing a magistrate’s complaint - either online or through a lawyer - at the State Courts with the client’s particulars, since he allegedly obtained services dishonestly or fraudulently.

This is an offence under the Penal Code, and if found guilty, the client could face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

Alternatively, the studio could file a civil claim with the Small Claims Tribunal if they are only seeking payment and not criminal punishment, he said.

“It will take some time to meander through the court process. The Small Claims Tribunal might be cheaper, faster, simpler and less daunting,” he added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.