'He said he'd kill me': Woman claims ex-boyfriend threatened her over break-up

A woman feared for her life after her ex-boyfriend allegedly threatened her for breaking up with him.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (October 29) in a beauty salon at People's Park Complex, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The woman, a beautician who has been working in Singapore for six months, told Shin Min that she met her boyfriend when she first arrived here.

While the two got along initially, the man started to exhibit controlling behaviour which prompted her to break up with him.

He then started calling and texting to harass her, she told the Chinese evening daily.

"I told him to stop bothering me, but he threatened revenge and even said he would come to the store with a knife to find me and kill me," the woman said, adding that he later deleted the message.

She also shared with Shin Min the other messages sent by the man, where he was threatening to show up at her workplace.

Security guard called police

A 57-year-old security guard surnamed Hu told Shin Min that his friend, an employee at the salon, approached him for help on Tuesday.

She told him that her colleague had received death threats from her ex-boyfriend and did not know what to do about it.

Upon checking the messages sent to the woman, Hu decided to call the police.

"The man...sent a selfie, saying that he was on the MRT and heading [to the salon].

"As soon as I saw [he] was threatening the woman's safety, I asked her to hide in the store and called the police for help," he told Shin Min, adding that she appeared to be shaken by the incident.

Several police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call. They spoke to the woman about the situation and remained with her, the security guard recounted.

According to a Shin Min reporter who visited the scene, there was little activity outside the salon and about four police officers were stationed behind a curtain inside the establishment with the woman.

Five other police officers also waited for the man to appear at the train station.

The police left at around 8pm and the man who sent the threatening message did not show up, reported the Chinese evening daily.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 101 Upper Cross Street at about 5.45pm on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man is assisting in investigations for intentional harassment.

