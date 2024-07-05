'He is scared to go to school': Dad claims son with myelitis assaulted by classmate twice

A father alleged that his 17-year-old son with myelitis was assaulted by a classmate in school on June 26 at around 9am.

Stomp contributor N said his son was pushed onto the floor and punched several times.

"As my son is still recovering since being hospitalised, he is very vulnerable and wasn't able to defend himself at all," said the father, who works as a part-time security guard.

"He was diagnosed with myelitis in 2018 and he ended up in hospital for almost one year. He still needs the support of a leg splint to walk."

Transverse myelitis is an inflammation of the spinal cord, which is a chronic condition that restricts the use of your legs.

The Stomp contributor said the same classmate also attacked his son in March and the father made a police report both times.

"This is the second time. The police warned him the first time, but he is not scared. He attacked my son again. My son is scared to go to school."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Asked whether the school took any action, the Stomp contributor said: "Nothing much since it's a police case.

"The boy is always fighting and being counselled by the school counsellor for serious family problems."

Stomp has contacted the secondary school in Sengkang for more info.

The dad said his son, who is taking his N levels this year, has been mentally affected and still goes to school.

"I am very scared because his so-called friends are staring at him after the police report in March," said the Stomp contributor, who shared a photo of the injury on his son's head.

"I want this to be awakening for schools all over Singapore to prevent others from being bullied, harassed and assaulted in school by this kind of student, so that the schools will start looking into this issue seriously to save innocent students in fear, especially the physically-challenged."

