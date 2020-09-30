He sent lewd message with upskirt photos - to policewoman

SINGAPORE - A man who received a WhatsApp message from a policewoman about his traffic offences replied by sending her two upskirt pictures of an unidentified woman.

In his message, Muhamad Idris Kairudin also said: "So what if you are traffic police."

The 34-year-old Singaporean was sentenced on Wednesday (Sept 30) to a fine of $3,000 after pleading guilty to a harassment charge.

Police said in an earlier statement that the inspector had contacted Idris on May 29, asking him to "make timely payment" of outstanding fines for two traffic offences.

Court documents did not disclose the nature of his traffic offences.

After receiving the message, Idris replied with the lewd message shortly after midnight.

The officer lodged a report at Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre at around 4pm on June 3, stating that Idris had sent her insulting messages via WhatsApp.

He was arrested about 4½ hours later at Block 670A Jurong West Street 65.

Officers also seized his mobile phone, the court heard.

In a statement, the police said they will not tolerate any acts of abuse against public servants who are carrying out their duties.

"Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police added.

For harassment, Idris could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.