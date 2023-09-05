'He shoved his phone in my face': Woman calls out taxi driver who allegedly rear-ended her car and 'bullied' her

Tensions may run high on the road, but that's no reason to take it out on others.

That's what happened to a taxi driver who allegedly got aggressive after colliding with another vehicle at a stop sign in the East Coast area, making a scene at the location of the collision, user Leaf Olive shared on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Monday (Sept 4).

The cabby had purportedly rear-ended Leaf Olive's vehicle after the latter's car had stopped at a stop sign to yield to oncoming traffic.

"A taxi kissed my car's backside today at a stop sign and the driver caused a ruckus, calling me a lousy driver, distracted, making a mountain out of a molehill and more," she wrote on her post.

She added: "He even shoved his phone in my face and videoed me."

But the point of her post wasn't to just complain about her experience. She was also trying to praise the good Samaritan driver that helped her out while she was getting "bullied" by the taxi driver.

[[nid:642020]]

"Even though it was none of his business, the driver stopped his car, wound down his car door window and told the rude cabby off.

"It may not be much to some, but this very gentlemanly gesture means a lot to women drivers who sometimes get bullied by taxi drivers on the roads," Leaf Olive wrote, clarifying that not all taxi drivers are bullies and "not all lady drivers get bullied".

In the video she shared on her post, a black BMW sedan can be seen driving away — the same driver that provided aid, she said.

The driver had managed to defuse the situation, causing the cabby to leave Leaf Olive and return to his vehicle, allowing all three parties to drive off.

Thanking the BMW driver for the "gallant gesture", Leaf Olive also wrote: "Yes, I feel a tinge of injustice but that's not the main point here — I want to compliment a fellow driver for standing up for a lady driver when the other party (the cabby) was clearly in the wrong and employing bully tactics on her."

AsiaOne has reached out to Leaf Olive for more information.

[[nid:638017]]

