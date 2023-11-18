'He took his anger out on the truck driver': Residents allege Bentley driver was abusive after East Coast collision

Tensions can run high after a traffic accident.

On Thursday (Nov 16), a truck and a Bentley collided at the intersection of East Coast Drive and East Coast Terrace at around 4.30pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A photo of the aftermath shows that the right side of the Bentley was damaged from the collision.

One witness at the scene told the Chinese daily that residents came over to check on the situation, and noted that the Bentley driver was a "foreigner who was accompanied by his Chinese wife" and the truck driver a "migrant worker from India".

Another resident said that the Bentley driver got out of his vehicle and began cursing at and hitting the truck driver.

"The driver of the car was very angry, agitated, and probably in shock, so he took his anger out on the truck driver. I was worried that the situation would escalate, so I quickly stood between them," he said.

He added that he overheard the Bentley driver saying he was on his way to pick up his daughter, adding: "What if my daughter was in the car?"

[[nid:657738]]

The truck driver told the Chinese daily that he collided with the Bentley while trying to cross the intersection, adding that the driver was subsequently rough with him and shoved him.

"On the advice of my company, I have contacted the police and visited a doctor," he added. "The doctor gave me a three-day sick leave."

When contacted by Shin Min, the police confirmed that a police report was lodged and that investigations are underway. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed that two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The truck driver's company manager also revealed that they are in contact with the Bentley driver's insurance company, but added: "Our employees do not deserve such bullying and insults."

[[nid:658583]]

drimac@asiaone.com