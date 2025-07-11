'He was jealous': Woman allegedly slashed with knife for chatting with 2 men below Jurong West block

A woman suffered facial wounds after a man allegedly attacked her with a knife at the void deck of a Jurong West block.

The incident occurred at Block 965 Jurong West Street 93 at about 6.40pm on Thursday (July 10), reported Shin Min Daily News.

A reporter from the Chinese evening daily at the scene saw police officers identifying evidence, which included a fruit knife.

It was reported that the woman's face was covered in blood and sported two forehead wounds, with one cut about four centimetres long. A male victim also suffered minor head injuries.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed they had received a call for assistance, and that a 64-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

A 66-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was conscious when taken to the hospital. He was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon and suspected drug-related offences.

Police seized two knives as case exhibits, and the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Investigations are ongoing.

Attacker was jealous: Female victim

In an interview with Shin Min, the 43-year-old woman said she was talking to two men at the void deck when they were allegedly attacked.

"He was jealous of me chatting with other men, so he took a knife and hurt me and one of the men I was talking to," she claimed.

The other man in the trio, who escaped unhurt, said the elderly alleged attacker became angry after seeing them together and had tried to pull the woman away.

"The uncle went home, hid the knife under his shirt, and returned to attack the (first) man chatting with us before slashing (the woman)," alleged the 62-year-old, who is wheelchair-bound.

He added that it was fortunate the two victims suffered only superficial injuries and were not stabbed.

The police apprehended the attacker at his home, according to the report.

Residents told Shin Min they had seen the woman and the alleged attacker entering and leaving the same residential unit but were uncertain of their relationship. The uninjured man said he thought the two were a couple.

But the woman denied they were in a relationship, saying that they were "neighbours".

