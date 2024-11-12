'He was kind and selfless': Family, friends remember Singaporean stabbed to death in Brussels

SINGAPORE – On Nov 7, 2023, Mr B. Aravind Pillay waved goodbye to his family before boarding a flight to Belgium, with aspirations of completing his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering.

Little did they expect that a year later, on Nov 7, his parents would receive the devastating news that their 25-year-old son had been fatally stabbed in the abdomen in central Brussels that morning.

Two 18-year-old men have since been identified and detained by the Brussels police after house searches.

According to the Belgian authorities, Mr Aravind, who was with two other students, was approached by the two suspects and an argument ensued before he was stabbed.

His body was flown back to Singapore for a wake, which was held at his family home in eastern Singapore from Nov 10. Mr Aravind’s body was cremated the next day, at 6pm.

Among the throngs of people who paid their respects were former schoolmates from St Andrew’s Secondary School and Nanyang Polytechnic, from which Mr Aravind graduated with a diploma in electronics, computer and communications engineering.

“Among all the people, he did not deserve this,” said his secondary schoolmate Mohammed Afraaz, 25.

He recounted how Mr Aravind had been a supportive friend who had gone to see his boxing match even after many years apart. He said that just two days before the incident, he had thought of inviting Mr Aravind to attend his next bout, but unfortunately, it was not to be.

“My heart goes out to his family,” Mr Afraaz added. “Parents do worry about us when we go overseas. Normally, it is an irrational fear but in this case, it turned out otherwise.”

Another secondary schoolmate, Mr Aashiq Ahmad, 25, said: “People readily warmed up to him. Even after many years of not having met, he would talk to you as if it was just yesterday that you last met.”

Mr Jeremy Tabensky, 26, a former head captain of St Andrew’s Secondary School, said Mr Aravind was “a man among the boys”.

“He was always dependable. At St Andrew’s, we say our blood runs blue and white, and he exemplified that.”

Some of Mr Aravind’s Nanyang Polytechnic schoolmates teared up as memories of their times with him came flooding back.

A coursemate, who gave his name only as Ernest, 25, said he would always remember Mr Aravind as a brother and godfather to his young children. “He was selfless, always placing others above himself.”

Another poly mate, Ms Tze Wan, 25, said: “Aravind was a kind and selfless person who never failed to bring positive energy to the room. It did not matter who you are, he never judged you and always made people around him happy.”

A cousin of Mr Aravind’s, who declined to be named, likened him to a modern-day Karna, the Hindu mythological warrior known for his benevolence. “He was always there when anyone needed help.”

With tears streaming down her face and choking up, an aunt said he was very close to his relatives. “He would often ask how we are and if we needed help. He spoke with me even before he flew off.”

Mr Aravind’s father M. Bala Pillay thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Belgian authorities for doing all that they could to help.

“If not for MFA’s help, I would not have been able to have my son here in Singapore this soon. I am very grateful for MFA’s support,” he said.

His family said they were heartened by the outpouring of condolences from his friends.

In a statement from the family statement to Tamil Murasu, they said: “It speaks volumes about the kind of person Aravind was. He was truly an embodiment of love, touching countless lives with his kindness, warmth and unwavering friendship.

“His presence will be deeply missed but forever cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Mr Aravind is survived by his mother, father and older sister.

This article first appeared in Tamil Murasu.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.