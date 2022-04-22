'He was a little angel': Motorcyclist, 22, dies in accident at Clementi, months before entering poly

He was set to enter polytechnic in August, but sadly, Ng Jun De will never get the opportunity to do so.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident along Clementi Ave 6 on Monday (April 18) at about 8.45pm.

His eldest brother Jonathan Ng, 30, told Shin Min Daily News that his brother was riding home that night but lost control of his bike, which skidded.

Ng, who was flung from the bike, suffered severe chest injuries and was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

When family members got to the hospital, doctors told them to be prepared for the worst. Ng died the same night, Shin Min reported.

Jonathan, who works in human resources, said Ng, the youngest of the three siblings, was "a little angel" in the eyes of many. He was also someone who always brought joy and laughter to others.

As a testament to how well loved his brother was, Jonathan added that close to 400 friends and family members came to the wake to pay their respects.

Ng's funeral was held on Thursday (April 21).

The brothers' 81-year-old grandmother told Shin Min that Ng loved to help others and that the last time she saw him was on the morning of the accident.

In a tribute to his his brother on Facebook, Jonathan shared that his brother was someone who never hesitate to join him in community service projects.

He described Ng as someone who is "never loud and always on the low key [sic], but his actions touches many hearts of his friends and fellow acquaintances".

𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗧 𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗕𝗨𝗧 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗣𝗟𝗘 Since young, whenever there's any community service... Posted by Jonathan Ng on Monday, April 18, 2022

Jonathan wrote in another post: "Being your eldest brother for a short 22 years is simply way too short period for us, we do have a lot of things that we wanna do together but I must say that over the past years I'm really blessed to be your KorKor (big brother)."

He wrote at the end of the message: "Have a good rest now, spread your winds and soar up high, and join our beloved mummy in heaven (do send our love to her too)."

𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 Being your elderst brother for a short 22-years is simply way too short period for us, we do have alot... Posted by Jonathan Ng on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Another tribute shared by MP and Mayor for Northwest CDC Alex Yam revealed that the Ng brothers' passion for community work had been inspired by their late mother, and that the accident had occurred a few days before their father's 65th birthday.

Yam also shared that Ng had been working as a paramedic to lighten the family expenses and support himself financially.

[Rest in peace, Jun De 😔] This is the one of the first photos that I took with Jun De (Jack Daniel) in 2014. He was all... Posted by Alex Yam on Monday, April 18, 2022

According to the police, a male rider was sent while unconscious to hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigations are ongoing.

