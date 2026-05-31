He was 'not the son I know': Mum forgives son who attacked her while high on Kpods

SINGAPORE – After months of emotional turmoil, Rose (not her real name) was relieved to finally hear her son’s apology in January.

Her 28-year-old son Ben (not his real name) said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions when he was high on Kpods, or etomidate-laced vapes, in 2024 and 2025.

Under the influence of the substance, he attacked his mother in November 2024. Determined to help him get clean, Rose called the police on him then. That did not deter him from vaping, and when his mother locked him out of their home in July 2025, he climbed over the parapet outside their flat and tried to enter through the window.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail on May 18 after being convicted of three charges, including violating a personal protection order and using criminal force on a police officer.

Although Rose, 57, said she was sad to see her son incarcerated, she was also relieved that he has turned over a new leaf. Ben has stopped using Kpods since August 2025, and has been regularly attending group sessions at an addiction recovery centre.

In a previous interview with ST in October 2025, Rose spoke about how she discovered her son’s addiction to Kpods in 2024, and the various ways she tried to get him to quit over almost a year.

At the height of his addiction, Ben was using up to three pods a day.

He once tried to harm himself while he was high by climbing out of a window at home. When Rose tried to save him, he smashed her head against a wall.

She had to apply for a personal protection order against him, as she was afraid he would hurt her. She spent the subsequent months living in fear.

Speaking to The Straits Times in a phone interview on May 28, Rose said her relationship with her son has improved in the past few months.

She said: “I am heartened that he is doing better. He apologised to me in January and said he was ready to take responsibility for everything he did.

“He said he was going to find a job after his release [from prison], and I was pleased to hear that, because it shows how much he has grown up.”

As for herself, Rose said she has found a job as a personal assistant and has been seeing a therapist.

“During that period, I wasn’t doing well, but I’m much calmer these days. I’ve learnt how to communicate with my son better. I choose to see this episode as a learning experience for the both of us to become better and stronger [people].”

She added that she has forgiven him and even wrote a letter of mitigation, which was presented to the court during Ben’s hearing.

In the letter, she explained that Ben’s actions were caused by his addiction to Kpods, and that the personal protection order against him has been revoked.

She wrote: “The person I encountered during those episodes was not the son I know. When he is sober and mentally stable, he is hardworking, caring and respectful.

“What happened was a crisis brought about by [the influence of substance] and untreated mental distress rather than a reflection of his true character.”

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Help available

When her son was struggling with Kpod addiction, Rose said she tried to contact the police, the Institute of Mental Health, the Central Narcotics Bureau and social workers for help, but was told that nothing could be done unless an incident occurred.

On Aug 17, 2025, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced during his National Day Rally speech that the Government would treat vaping as a drug issue.

This led to the classification of etomidate as a Class C Drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and the implementation of harsher penalties for Kpod abusers.

The laws were further tightened from May 1. Now, vape users can be fined up to $10,000. Those caught using or in possession of Kpods can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined $20,000.

In a joint statement on May 4, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that 2,589 people were nabbed in the first three months of 2026 for the possession and use of vaporisers.

Of those caught, 2,212 were regular vape offenders. The remaining 377 were caught for offences involving Kpods.

Another 256 vape offenders were placed on rehabilitation programmes in the same period, taking the total number placed on such programmes to 520.

The programmes, which started in September 2025, are mandatory for first-time Kpod offenders and second-time vape offenders. Some 123 people have successfully completed their rehabilitation, said HSA and MOH.

Those who want to quit vaping can join the QuitVape programme or call the Health Promotion Board’s QuitLine on 1800-438-2000.

Those who voluntarily seek help will not face any penalties, nor have an offence record for coming forward.

Said Rose: “It’s a good thing that the Government [has tightened the laws]. I spoke about what happened to my son because I wanted the authorities to take action, and I think that has been achieved.”

Rose added that Ben has written her two letters from prison, and she is looking forward to visiting him.

Once he is released, she hopes that he will be able to get a part-time job.

When asked what she had to say to parents whose children may be struggling with Kpod addiction, Rose said: “As a parent, I will say, always give [your children] a chance, but be tough if you need to – just like how I had to call the police [on Ben].

“I [was tough on him], but I did not give up on him; I did it for his own good.”

SINGAPORE HELPLINES National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

Counselling Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555 Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366 We Care Community Services: 3165-8017 Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293 Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990 Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Online resources mindline.sg/fsmh eC2.sg chat.mentalhealth.sg carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25) limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)



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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.