'He was screaming in pain': Wife shocked as husband attacked by dog, handler tries to flee

They may be man's best friend, but even friends bare teeth at each other - and sometimes go for a bite.

User Marissa shared that her husband was bitten by a dog outside their lift lobby, according to a post on Lemon8 in April.

The couple had just exited the lift on the first floor under their home, passing by their neighbour - a young boy - and his dog.

Abruptly, the dog, named Veera, "pounced" on Marissa's husband, biting him.

"My husband was screaming in pain while [trying to] pull Veera's mouth from his leg," Marissa recalled.

Two other neighbours shouted at the boy to rein his dog in, but the boy stood there stunned. One of the neighbours then stepped in to do it himself, freeing the husband from the dog's jaws, said Marissa.

While her husband tried to play the injury off, Marissa insisted that he see a doctor as his leg could be infected from the bite.

Meanwhile, the boy was trembling as he stood on the spot, before suddenly taking off and running for the lifts, Marissa said. She didn't say in her post which estate she lives in.

A passer-by saw that and stopped the lift from going up, repeatedly telling Marissa to call the police or report this incident to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

"I told the boy to choose between these two choices: either call his mum to come down, or else I'd call the police," she recounted.

Although the boy appeared reluctant, he eventually contacted his mother when Marissa called the police.

Bitten not once, but twice

Joining them at the lobby, his mother tried to rubbish Marissa's claims that her husband was bitten, claiming it was "impossible", she wrote in her post.

Ultimately the two parties agreed that the boy's mother would pay for clinic fees - however, she also suggested that Marissa's husband ought to go the next day, since it was already 11pm by then and 24-hour clinics are more expensive.

Outraged, Marissa revealed that this wasn't the first time her husband had been bitten by Veera, but the second.

"Last month, they left their gate open and luckily my husband was wearing jeans," she wrote. "Veera came out and bit my husband's leg.

"Due to the jeans' material [acting as a] shield, my husband just calmly told the mum that he… was alright."

Marissa said she also informed her neighbourhood friends about the incident, and learned that Veera is a "notorious" dog in the area.

'Make friends, not war'

Her husband's medical condition didn't escalate as they followed the doctor's prescription "religiously", she said.

Although they did claim his medical expenses from their neighbour, they didn't want to report the incident to SPCA because they were afraid the SPCA would put the dog down.

Marissa explained: "We're both dog lovers, we couldn't bear the thought of having Veera lose his life because of our emotions… he should be trained instead."

Additionally, they live on the same floor as Veera and his owners, so they didn't want to make enemies, according to the post.

"We still choose to adopt the 'make friends, not war' mentality," Marissa stated.

"I just want us to all stay in peace and harmony as neighbours."

AsiaOne has reached out to Marissa for more information.

What to do when bitten by an animal?

Marissa also shared her two cents on what to do after getting bitten by a dog - the first step is to take down the owner's contact number to claim for medical and transport expenses, she said in a second Lemon8 post.

Then, consult a doctor as soon as possible, because the bite might be infectious.

When dealing with a dog biting you, the SPCA advises victims to minimise damage by staying still and calm and pushing into the bite.

"The dog's jaws will reflexively slacken, and you can extract yourself from the bite," the advisory states.

"If you pull away from the bite while the dog's teeth are still in you, this can lead to a tearing wound."

According to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), wounds and scratches should be washed immediately with soap and water for a minimum of 15 minutes.

Medical treatment ought to be sought as soon as possible, and patients should explain to professionals that they have been bitten or scratched by an animal.

If the incident involves a bite by an animal showing signs of rabies, the AVS requests that they are contacted at earliest opportunity.

ALSO READ: Dog bites boy at Gardens by the Bay, owner claims she's not liable for injury

khooyihang@asiaone.com