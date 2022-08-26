'He was trembling and bleeding': Woman looking for delivery rider who ran over her son's leg in Woodlands

A woman is searching for a delivery rider who ran over her seven-year-old son's leg while they were on their way home.

The woman, surnamed Lu, told Shin Min Daily News that the incident took place at about 1.40pm on June 16, at a bus stop along Woodlands Avenue 3.

Lu and her seven-year-old son were on their way home after lunch. Upon alighting from the bus, the boy sped for the nearest bus shelter to avoid the rain.

In his haste to avoid getting drenched, he failed to notice an oncoming bicycle — which hit him and ran over his left calf.

"I immediately rushed over to help my son up; he was trembling and bleeding and crying out in pain. I hurriedly hugged him and comforted him, and checked his injuries. I couldn't even remember the number to call an ambulance," the 40-year-old hairdresser recounted.

Lu told Shin Min that the delivery rider apologised and examined the boy's wounds. He then said he had to leave as he was "rushing to make a delivery", but was stopped by the woman.

"There was an elderly woman present at that time. Although she said that the delivery rider may not have [knocked over my son] intentionally, I feel it's not the main point. The main point is that he knocked someone over," said Lu.

The woman tried to ask the delivery rider for his identification card, but the latter replied that he did not have it on him. Lu eventually called the police, who helped her to call an ambulance for her son.

Thankfully, the boy only sustained superficial wounds.

Nonetheless, Lu is still looking for the delivery rider, whom she is looking to claim $145 from.

The sum includes the $127 medical bill incurred by her son, as well as $18 in transport fees.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to a case of a rash act involving a cyclist and a seven-year-old boy. They added that the boy was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In January last year, an eight-year-old girl was left with a bleeding eye after she was hit by a delivery rider on a bicycle in Bukit Batok.

The girl's mother Sathiya told Shin Min Daily News then that she and her friend had gone to pick up their daughters from school that day.

While they were walking on the footpath, Sathiya noticed a delivery rider heading towards them. She pulled the two girls behind her, but her daughter had been knocked to the ground.

"Her glasses were smashed, and the fragments pierced her eyeball and eyelid. There was blood all over her face," said Sathiya.

The girl was eventually conveyed to the National University Hospital, where she underwent two surgeries.

