Stomp contributor Yasmin was passing through her mum's home at Block 691 Jurong West Central 1 on Saturday (Mar 23) at about 9.30am when she caught sight of what looked like a head hanging out of a window.

It turned out to be a mannequin head turned upside down with its hair hanging over the ledge.

"It freaked me out," said Yasmin.

"Imagine looking out your window and seeing this at night!"

"It seems that someone was just hanging the mannequin out to dry."