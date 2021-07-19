Health Minister Ong Ye Kung: Jurong Fishery Port and KTV Covid-19 clusters linked

The Jurong Fishery Port and KTV Covid-19 clusters are linked and studies are ongoing to establish their relationship, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

In a Facebook post on Monday (July 19), Ong said findings from these studies will be provided to the public when there are conclusive results.

He added: "One thing is clear – when countries in the region have big outbreaks, we are always at risk."

The two – Singapore's two largest active Covid-19 clusters – differ from the Delta variant that infected Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport. Early studies show that the clusters are genetically closer to what has been detected in imported cases from Indonesia.

With over 5,000 KTV staff, hostesses, and patrons already tested, the KTV cluster is slowly settling down.

However, Ong warned of the worrying signs from the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, as it is seeding cases in surrounding markets and communities.

The health minister went on to elaborate on the four rings of defences to neutralise this spread.

Workers at the fishery port make up the first ring, with all 700 quarantined and several cases being found.

The second ring, made up of over 861 individuals, includes the likes of delivery drivers and fishmongers who had visited Jurong Fishery Port.

Ong added that they went through testing and self-isolation.

He added: “We have more or less completed testing and detected 26 cases amongst them. It is a high number.”

Stallholders of other markets and residents around the market form the third and fourth ring.

They have been advised by authorities to “get themselves tested” and “minimise movements and social interactions”.

With vaccination gathering pace, demand has shifted towards second doses. About 80,000 individuals are being vaccinated daily.

“By end of today or tomorrow, we should reach 50 per cent of our population having two doses,” said Ong.

