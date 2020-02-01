Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20

Those aged 19 and under are no longer able to purchase cigarettes.

Starting yesterday, the Minimum Legal Age (MLA) for the purchase, use, possession, sale and supply of tobacco products will be raised from 19 to 20 years old, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The MLA will subsequently be raised to 21 years old in 2021.

MOH said in a press release yesterday: "Raising the MLA aims to deter youths from picking up smoking by limiting the access to tobacco products, and is part of the Ministry's continued efforts to denormalise smoking and reduce smoking prevalence among youths."

This change in the MLA was debated and passed in Parliament on Nov 7, 2017, as part of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The MLA was raised from 18 to 19 years old on Jan 1, 2018.

NEW WARNING NOTICES

The Ministry said that the tobacco industry, including retailers, importers and wholesalers, have been reminded of the changes.

New warning notices have also been distributed to retailers for display at their outlets, added MOH.

Starting Jan 1, retailers who sell any tobacco products to a person below the legal age shall be liable upon conviction to a maximum fine of $5,000 for the first offence and $10,000 for subsequent offences.