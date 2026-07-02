Public healthcare apps to be consolidated under enhanced HealthHub app by November

All four public healthcare apps will be consolidated under an enhanced HealthHub app by November this year.

The consolidated app — which brings together the current HealthHub, NHG Health, NUHS, and SingHealth Health Buddy apps — will offer a seamless way to access public healthcare services digitally, said Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How on Thursday (July 2).

"Today, many Singaporeans still navigate different healthcare applications, different logins, and different ways of accessing care. We can do better," Tan said.

He added that bringing all four apps together makes healthcare "easier to understand, easier to navigate, and easier to participate in".

Tan was speaking at NHG Health's 10th Centre for Healthcare Innovation Innovate Conference 2026.

In a joint press release the same day, national healthtech agency Synapxe along with the three public healthcare clusters — NHG Health, SingHealth and NUHS — said the consolidated HealthHub app will create a simplified pathway for accessing public healthcare services and allow residents to manage their healthcare needs conveniently in one app instead of navigating multiple platforms.

The enhanced HealthHub app also reflects feedback from residents, said the healthcare organisations, adding that they aim to create a more intuitive user experience through the enhanced app.

"Support will be available to help residents, especially seniors and those who are less digitally savvy, transition to the enhanced HealthHub app," they said.

All cluster-specific apps will be fully transitioned to the HealthHub app by November this year, and will be progressively decommissioned by February next year.

At the same time, existing healthcare apps and the enhanced HealthHub app will operate concurrently, giving cluster-specific app users time to switch over to the enhanced HealthHub.

"Technology should not only strengthen our healthcare professionals. It should strengthen every Singaporean's ability to care for themselves and for the people they love," Tan said in his speech.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com