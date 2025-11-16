'Heartbreaking to see': Video of dogs forcibly pushed into crates at Seletar West Farmway angers netizens

A video clip of several stray dogs being handled aggressively while being captured at a Seletar West Farmway nursery has gone viral, prompting angry responses from netizens.

In an Instagram post by user Germtay on Friday (Nov 14), which was later reposted by Wakeupsingapore and Rescuewithlovesg on their platforms, Germtay claimed that the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) had sent four lorries to catch the dogs after an alleged biting incident, even though "it was not proved who bit the stranger who reported".

The user later added: "Why does AVS need to capture all dogs when only one dog bit someone? What did they do wrong? Exist?"

According to Germtay, the contractors were hired by the AVS, which is under NParks, to capture the dogs. "They also refused to say how will the dogs be treated and where they will go," Germtay alleged.

"Is this how NParks, AVS treat animals?" captioned the user in one part of the clip which showed a dog being forcibly pushed into a crate by two men using long poles.

Germtay also showed poo left behind by the dogs, indicating that the animals "were so scared", while another photo captured purported blood stains on the ground.

"This old dog was already injured and now he can't stand up after the shock," wrote Germtay showing one captured animal lying prone in the cage.

Another clip showed a different dog in a crate that was too small for it. "I'm sorry I should have hidden you," expressed Germtay in regret.

The video — which has garnered 320 comments and over 1,400 'likes' so far — has drawn the ire of netizens, many of whom were upset at how the dogs were treated.

Wrote one user: "Heartbreaking to see this… why are we allowing this cruelty to exist in Singapore. Singapore needs to have strong laws against animal cruelty and people here need to have a checklist in how to handle dogs."

"Omg so sad… heartbreaking to see the dog's face", said another. "I can't see this," one user stated.

Actions complied with international standards: AVS

In a statement from NParks obtained by Stomp, the agency confirmed that the men were from an animal management contractor engaged to trap and remove the free-roaming dogs "for public safety reasons".

According to Dr Anna Wong, Group Director of Community Animal Management at AVS, there had been incidents of dog bites reported in Seletar West Farmway 8 from May to November 2025.

The injuries ranged from scratches to puncture wounds requiring medical attention.

Dr Wong stated that the farm where the bites occurred had told AVS that the dogs were not owned by the farm and requested AVS to remove them.

The trapping operation took place on Nov 14 under supervision by AVS staff.

"Due to the earlier bite incidents and high risk to public safety, the contractor used restraining poles to secure the dogs during the operations," said Dr Wong.

She also stated that "no uncovered wire loops or potentially harmful devices" were used.

According to Dr Wong, the action complied with international standards such as the World Organisation for Animal Health guidelines on stray dog population control.

The amount of force used was also "within acceptable parameters, considering the dogs' history of aggression", according to AVS.

"Trapping was achieved with reasonable force to safely secure the dogs and all equipment deployed supports humane handling practices," said Dr Wong.

She added that AVS is currently taking care of three dogs and they will be assessed for suitability for rehoming under the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage programme.

AsiaOne has reached out to AVS for more information.

[[nid:724083]]

candicecai@asiaone.com