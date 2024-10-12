'Heartless': Man slams Chomp Chomp stall for serving 'burnt beyond black' items in rojak

The blackened and charred state of his $4 rojak has gotten Stomp contributor Chong all fired up.

Chong said he visited a rojak and popiah stall at Chomp Chomp Food Centre on Oct 10, at around 5.45pm.

Chong recounted: "The stall's you tiao (fried doughsticks) and tau pok (fried beancurd puffs) were burnt jet-black. Yet instead of discarding them, the staff served such cancer-causing food to unsuspecting customers.

"I was shocked when I saw my food. It's really unethical, despicable and heartless for them to do this to their customers."

Chong said he did not provide feedback to the stall since it was a takeaway order.

He added: "Needless to say, this is my first and last time buying from them.

"I'm posting this to warn others about this stall. It's a clear-cut example of spoiling one's reputation just in order to save a few cents at the expense of others' health."

Chong might want to hold back on his strong opinions, however.

According to WebMD, the evidence that eating overcooked or burnt food causes cancer in humans is inconclusive and not compelling.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on its website that there are currently no international standards that specify safe limits for acrylamide, a chemical that naturally forms in starchy foods during high-temperature cooking processes.

As a rule of thumb, the darker the colour, the greater the levels of acrylamide.

"Many studies conducted, including long-term ones, have not found any evidence that dietary acrylamide exposure increases the risk of cancer in humans," said SFA.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.