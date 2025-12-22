'Really heartwarming to see': Photo of Sheng Siong staff lunch gains netizens' attention

What began as a routine grocery run turned into a heartwarming encounter after a customer spotted a lunch spread prepared for Sheng Siong staff and shared it online, earning praise from netizens.

In a Reddit post shared on Sunday (Dec 22), the customer noted that the supermarket had arranged the lunch spread for its staff, describing the gesture as "heartwarming" and expressing hope that more local companies would do the same.

"Went to buy groceries and noticed them (having) a lunch break with a big spread, for what I assume would be a Christmas lunch. Really quite heartwarming to see," the caption read.

In the comments section, several netizens praised the supermarket for its compassionate culture and the thoughtful actions of its staff.

"I will never forget 15 years ago, after my O levels, when I was working part-time at a relatively (remote) outlet on Chinese New Year's Eve. Lim Hock Eng (Sheng Siong's chairman) personally came down to give us ang baos (red packets) and well wishes, when he could have been at home preparing for his reunion dinner. That moment left a lasting impression on me," one user wrote.

Another Reddit user recounted how supermarket staff came to the aid of a family member who fell while shopping near their home.

"Once, my dad went down to the Sheng Siong at my block to buy something and fell. The staff not only helped him up and brought him home, but later showed up with a large grocery bag filled with biscuits, fruits and other items," wrote the user.

One commenter also shared their personal experience working at Sheng Siong as a part-time cashier.

"The work itself was tiring, but all lunches were provided, and the older aunties (staffs) always gave me some of their lunches so I could eat more," the netizen said.

The post has since garnered over 2,300 upvotes and 168 comments.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com

[[nid:727033]]