Heavy rain causes tree branches to snap, damaging roof of home in Yio Chu Kang

Heavy rains and strong winds caused branches from a tall tree to snap, subsequently damaging the roof of a home in Yio Chu Kang.

The incident occurred at about 1.30am on Thursday (May 21) along Sunrise Drive, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The affected bungalow had a row of tall trees situated across from it, and one of the trees was observed to have many broken branches.

A fence next to the trees was also visibly damaged and cordoned off with safety tape, reported Shin Min.

The homeowner, surnamed Lee, told the Chinese publication that he heard a bang at the time but did not think much of it as it was raining heavily.

"I didn't know that the tree across the street had fallen and hit my home until my neighbour told me," said the 72-year-old.

Footage of the aftermath shows dense tree branches across the road and blocking the driveway of Lee's home.

The roof tiles on the third floor and the balcony of his home were damaged, leaving the iron frame exposed.

According to Lee, the authorities arrived at his home at around 2am after he made a police report, adding that it took about seven hours to clear the fallen branches.

"I haven't calculated the damages yet and I may have to discuss it with the authorities first. I'm just glad that no one was injured," he told Shin Min.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com