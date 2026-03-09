Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over March school holidays, Hari Raya Puasa weekend

Planning a trip to Malaysia for the March school holidays or to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa?

You may want to reconsider, as the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned of very heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from March 13 to 22 in a travel advisory issued on March 9.

Travellers might also experience longer queues at immigration as the authority continues its stepped-up security checks at arrival points at all checkpoints due to the heightened global security situation, including the recent Middle East crisis.

Travellers are advised to check the traffic situation at the checkpoints before embarking on their journey and can also use QR code clearance for more convenience.

"Those who need to travel during this peak period can also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," the authority added.

Over the Chinese New Year festive period, more than three million travellers used Singapore's land checkpoints from Feb 13 to 19. Almost 565,000 travellers crossed on Feb 13, said ICA.

During peak hours, car travellers had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

Between Feb 13 and 17, 59 motorists were caught committing traffic related offences or engaging in dangerous road behaviour.

ICA stressed that travellers must co-operate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline for the safety of other road users and to minimise further traffic congestion.

Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be made to requeue, and firm action will be taken against travellers who do not comply with officers' instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.

