Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Deepavali long weekend: ICA

Those travelling to Malaysia during the Deepavali long weekend — from Oct 17 to Oct 20 — can expect longer waiting time to clear immigration at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Monday (Oct 13).

It also sought travellers' understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

Travellers can check the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or ICA's Facebook and X (former Twitter) account for the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

Those who are travelling during peak periods can also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion.

Meanwhile, more than 5.8 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the September school holidays from Sept 5 to 15.

The peak was on Sept 5 with over 575,000 travellers clearing immigration at the land checkpoints in a single day, the ICA said on Monday.

Car travellers departing during peak periods over the long weekend had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

