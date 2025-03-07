Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints for upcoming March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa: ICA

Travellers can expect heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The school holidays will start from March 14 till March 24, while the Hari Raya Puasa holiday is from March 28 to April 1.

In a statement on March 7, the ICA said that more than three million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent Chinese New Year period from Jan 24 to Jan 30, with over 521,000 travellers crossing in a single day on Jan 24.

During peak hours, departing car travellers had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

The ICA encouraged those travelling by bus or motorcycle to use QR codes in lieu of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

Alternatively, travellers can consider taking the cross-border bus services, the authority said.

Bus operating hours and timings can be found on the Land Transport Authority’s MyTransport.SG app or on the operator’s website

