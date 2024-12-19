Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints for year-end holidays; travellers advised to factor in additional waiting time

SINGAPORE — Travellers can expect very heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, and are advised to factor in additional waiting time.

In a statement on Thursday (Dec 19), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said over 3.4 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints during the first week of year-end school holidays, between Dec 15 and 21.

On Dec 13, a record of over 553,000 travellers crossed in a single day, with the figure surpassing the previous peak of more than 543,000 travellers on Sept 6.

Car travellers leaving Singapore during peak periods had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, said ICA.

"Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time, especially over the weekends," said the agency.

"Alternatively, travellers can consider taking the cross-border bus services."

Travellers are also advised to co-operate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules, and maintain lane discipline.

The agency also urged motorists to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints, before embarking on their journey.

Those travelling by car, motorcycle, and bus are encouraged to use QR codes in lieu of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance, said ICA.

"Refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists."

