Heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint amid tailback from Malaysia

Travellers departing Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint can expect heavy traffic due to a tailback from Malaysia on Sunday (June 7).

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post update at 12.48pm the congestion has led to longer waiting times for departing vehicles.

"Delays are expected, and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey," said the authority.

ICA also encouraged travellers to follow its official Facebook page for the latest traffic updates.

During the Labour Day long weekend from April 30 to May 3, more than 2 million travellers crossed both land checkpoints, with close to 580,000 on April 30 alone, according to ICA.

They added car travellers experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia during peak hours.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com