8 drivers of heavy vehicles without speed limiters to face speeding charges

A total of eight motorists, aged between 30 and 55, will be charged in court on Tuesday (July 28) for speeding offences involving heavy vehicles not fitted with speed limiters.

Police said in a news release on Monday afternoon that the alleged offences were committed between December 2025 and May 2026.

Three cases involved bus drivers who exceeded their vehicles' imposed speed limit of 60kmh.

They were caught speeding at speeds of between 74kmh and 75kmh along the various expressways.

There were also three cases involving drivers of cement mixers, which have a speed limit of 40kmh.

The first driver, a 48-year-old man, travelled at 64kmh along Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas, while a 40-year-old was found travelling at 58kmh along Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) towards Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

A third cement truck driver, aged 51, drove along MCE towards KPE at a speed of 56kmh.

All three cases involving cement truck drivers took place between March and May this year.

The two remaining cases involved two truck drivers, aged 31 and 52, who were found travelling at speeds of 73kmh and 67kmh respectively along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard on April 30.

If found guilty of speeding, the motorists could be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they may be liable for a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Speed limiters

Heavy vehicles found exceeding their regulated speed limits will be required to undergo inspection to verify that their speed limiters are functioning properly.

The second statutory deadline for speed limiter installation, which applies to lorries registered before January 1, 2018 and with a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 3,501kg and 5,000kg, came into effect on July 1.

Those who own lorries registered on or after January 1, 2018 with MLW between 5,001kg and 12,000kg are reminded that the statutory deadline for installation is Jan 1, 2027.

Police reminded motorists that speeding remains one of the main causes of traffic accidents.

"When motorists exceed speed limits, they put themselves at risk and significantly increase the likelihood of severe injuries or death to themselves and other road users in the event of an accident.

"Motorists should adhere to the road and vehicular speed limits for their safety and that of other road users," the police said.

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editor@asiaone.com