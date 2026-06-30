8 heavy vehicle drivers to be charged with speeding offences

A total of eight motorists, aged between 32 and 53, will be charged in court on Tuesday (June 30) for speeding offences involving heavy vehicles not fitted with speed limiters.

Police said in a news release on Monday night that the alleged offences were committed between December 2025 and March this year.

Four cases involved bus drivers who exceeded their vehicles' imposed speed limit of 60kmh.

All four were caught speeding at speeds of between 74kmh and 81kmh along expressways, including a 43-year-old man who allegedly drove at a speed of 81kmh along Aye Rajah Expressway towards Marina Coastal Expressway on December 9, 2025.

There were three cases involving drivers of trucks, which have a speed limit 60kmh.

The first driver, a 35-year-old man, travelled at 78kmh along Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas, while a 53-year-old man was found travelling at 75kmh along Kranji Expressway towards Bukit Timah Expressway.

Meanwhile, a third driver, aged 41, drove along PIE towards East Coast Parkway at a speed of 73kmh.

The eight driver, a 41-year-old man, drove a prime mover along Bartley Road East towards Bartley Road at a speed of 65kmh, exceeding the vehicle's imposed speed limit of 50kmh.

If found guilty of speeding, the motorists could be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they may be liable for a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Heavy vehicles found exceeding their regulated speed limits will also be required to undergo inspection to verify that their speed limiters are functioning properly.

The next deadline for the mandatory installation of speed limiters is for vehicles registered before January 1, 2018, with a maximum laden weight of 3,501 to 5,000kg.

They are required to do so by July 1.

Police reminded motorists that speeding remains one of the main causes of traffic accidents.

"When motorists exceed speed limits, they put themselves at risk and significantly increase the likelihood of severe injuries or death to themselves and other road users in the event of an accident," the police said.

They added that motorists should adhere to the road and vehicular speed limits for their safety and that of other road users.

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editor@asiaone.com