Experienced HR practitioner Sarojini Padmanathan to helm Hindu Endowments Board

The Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) will be getting a new leader at its helm.

In a media release on Tuesday (Dec 23), HEB announced that Sarojini Padmanathan, who had previously served as its finance member, will be appointed as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday.

Padmanathan, 63, is an experienced human resource practitioner with over four decades in Singapore's healthcare sector, having held senior roles in the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority.

According to HEB, she was also involved in organisational resilience and people transformation efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its announcement, HEB said Padmanathan is well-positioned to lead HEB in fulfilling its mission.

"Mrs Sarojini Padmanathan's extensive leadership experience, strong governance background and prior service on the board position her well to lead HEB in fulfilling its mission of managing Hindu endowments and programmes for the benefit of the community."

She takes over the reins from Jeevaganth Arumugam, 58, who was appointed in mid-September 2024.

The Hindu Endowments Board manages four temples: Sri Mariamman Temple along South Bridge Road, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple along Serangoon Road, Sri Sivan Temple along Geylang East Avenue 2, and Sri Vairavimada Kaliamman Temple along Lor 8 Toa Payoh.

It is charged with preserving Hindu heritage in Singapore as well as supporting educational and social programmes that serve the community and promote cultural understanding.

