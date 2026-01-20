HelloRide makes police report after video of boy allegedly damaging bicycle at Yishun goes viral

Bicycle sharing company HelloRide has made a police report following a viral video showing a boy allegedly damaging one of its bicycles in Yishun.

The 46-second video, which has garnered almost 30,000 views since it was uploaded on TikTok on Sunday (Jan 18), shows a boy flinging a HelloRide bicycle across a playground.

The boy, who appears to be a teenager, is seen repeatedly rolling the bicycle across the playground and throwing it against the wall.

Contact with the wall results in a loud bang and the bicycle is seen toppling onto its side.

Netizens were quick to weigh, with many tagging HelloRide's official account and berating the boy for damaging the shared bicycle.

In response to queries from 8World News, HelloRide said that the incident occurred at Yishun Street 72 and that the affected bicycle has been located.

Based on initial inspection, the bicycle has not been damaged, the company said, adding that it has reported the incident to the police. Investigations are ongoing.

HelloRide also said that it will continue to work closely with authorised partners and stakeholders to address and prevent any misconduct or vandalism, reported 8World.

This is not the first case of vandalism tied to HelloRide bikes. It made a Facebook post on Jan 9 about a separate case at a canal in Clementi.

An image of HelloRide bicycles stacked on top of each other and hanging precariously over a railing circulated on social media at the time, and the company made a police report.

The bicycles were removed from the location an hour after receiving a report and that they were subsequently redeployed to nearby locations where there was potential demand for ridership.

AsiaOne has reached out to HelloRide for additional comments regarding the Yishun incident.

