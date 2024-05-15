'Help me provide Singaporeans with the government they deserve': PM Wong calls for younger people to serve

In a speech during his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday (May 15) evening, Singapore's fourth Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that one of his key priorities is to identify younger Singaporeans in their 30s and 40s to serve.

"Help me provide Singaporeans with the government they deserve," he added.

As the first prime minister to be born after 1965, the year of Singapore's independence, PM Wong acknowledged that his experiences would result in a different leadership approach compared to previous generations.

"Almost all my colleagues in the 4G team were also born after 1965. My generation's story is the story of independent Singapore," he said.

He added that he and the 4G team understands the importance of good leadership, political stability and long-term planning as they are the beneficiaries of such policies.

Citing the Covid-19 pandemic as "the crisis of our generation", PM Wong said that the way Singapore dealt with the crisis deepened the country's social capital, making Singaporeans "better and stronger".

"Covid was a baptism of fire for me and my team," he said.

"It reinforced my conviction that our exceptional performance as a nation lies not in any one person or any single institution, but in how well we can work together as one Team Singapore."

PM Wong also highlighted his plans for the Forward Singapore exercise, which he launched in 2022.

Through conversations with younger Singaporeans, PM Wong said that he understands they wish to strive and work hard for their goals, but not to be trapped in an endless rat race of hyper-competition.

"They want a refreshed Singapore Dream - one that is not defined by material success alone, but also offers meaning and purpose in their careers and their lives," he said.

PM Wong also thanked his predecessor, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Highlighting the latter's nearly half-a-century-long career in public service, PM Wong said that SM Lee was exceptional in his devotion, selflessness and dedication to serve.

"We owe him a great debt of gratitude. I am grateful that Mr Lee and the more experienced ministers will continue to serve in my Cabinet," he added.

