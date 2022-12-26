Helper flies family to Singapore for Christmas reunion after 3 years, employer gifts them with staycation at 5-star hotel

Christmas is the perfect time to give back to those you are thankful for.

And one Singaporean employer did just that for her 53-year-old domestic helper, Arlene Castro, by inviting Castro's family members to stay with them in Singapore so they could reunite.

Castro and her son had endured three years of separation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Castro is a Filipino domestic helper who has been working in Singapore for the past five years, helping her 57-year-old employer, surnamed Chen, in taking care of her parents-in-law.

Even after they passed on, Chen, who works as a bank clerk, continued to employ Castro and treat her like a family member would.

With Chen's support, Castro flew her son and her sister from the Philippines to Singapore for a week-long holiday.

Chen let the family live in their home and even booked one night staycation at a five-star hotel for the family.

Her employer's generosity and thoughtfulness moved Castro very much, reported the Chinese daily.

Castro told Zaobao that although she paid for the air tickets, her employer "spent a lot of money" on them that week.

"In addition to arranging a resort hotel stay, she also invited my family to go to a seafood restaurant for lunch and gave my son brand new sneakers and clothes as gifts," she added.

Tearful Reunion

Having not seen her family for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the reunion was a tearful one.

Castro's son ran all the way to the exit when he saw his mum from a distance, and the two embraced each other while crying.

The trip is not only a family reunion and an early Christmas celebration for the family, but also a graduation gift for Castro's son, who will finish university next year. Castro plans to fly back to her hometown to attend his graduation ceremony next year.

"My son is really happy. This is his first time in Singapore. This trip has also broadened his horizons and inspired him to work harder in the future," shared Castro.

When interviewed, Chen told Zaobao that what she did was "no big deal".

"It's a rare opportunity for them to come to Singapore, of course we have to look after them," said Chen.

"The most important thing is to let Arlene's son see that his mother's working environment is good and that we treat her well. Then he can feel assured and be fully focused on his studies when he returns to the Philippines," she added.

