Heng Swee Keat to announce latest Covid-19 support measures on May 26

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will announce another round of Covid-19 support measures next Tuesday (May 26).

This comes after the Government's Unity Budget in February, Resilience Budget in March and Solidarity Budget last month, which have so far totalled almost $60 billion.

Heng, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, will deliver the Ministerial Statement in Parliament at 3.30pm.

It will lay out the Government's plans "to help businesses and individuals adapt and build resilience, in our continuing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic".

The speech will be carried live on television and radio.

