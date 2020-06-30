Heng Swee Keat spotted at St Anthony's nomination centre for East Coast GRC

Will Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat be the anchor minister for East Coast GRC?

https://twitter.com/audreytrp/status/1277806126478749696

He turned up at St Anthony's Canossian Primary School, around 10 minutes after the rest of his team were led in by Senior Minister of State Maliki Osman. The school is the nomination centre for East Coast, Pasir Ris-Punggol, Sengkang and Punggol West GRCs.

https://twitter.com/audreytrp/status/1277800155698233344

Heng is the ruling party's first assistant secretary-general and the incumbent anchor minister in Tampines GRC.

PAP's East Coast GRC team is likely to face the Workers' Party in the upcoming general elections, where Nicole Seah is speculated to contest in.

rainercheung@asiaone.com