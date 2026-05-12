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Hengli Petrochemical's former Singapore unit to cease operations, sources say

Hengli Petrochemical's former Singapore unit to cease operations, sources say
Hengli Petrochemical's petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China on July 16, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 12, 2026 1:48 AM

SINGAPORE — Hengli Petrochemical International, the former Singapore trading arm of sanctions-hit Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery, plans to cease operations, four industry sources said on Monday (May 11).

The operation is likely to wind down in late May, three of the sources said.

China-based Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

Hengli Petrochemical International employed about 100 people and traded mostly oil and petrochemical derivatives before the parent company was placed under US sanctions, two of the people said.

Some staff have been told they were being made redundant while some are to be moved to other parts of the Hengli group that were not under US sanctions, some of the sources said.

The sanctions on Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery were imposed by the US Treasury last month over alleged purchases of Iranian oil, which Hengli denies.

Shortly after the US move, Hengli Group restructured the Singapore unit's ownership, reducing Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery's holding from 100 per cent to five per cent, with Dalian Changxing International Trade, a local Chinese government entity, assuming the 95 per cent stake.

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chinaUnited States of AmericaEmbargoes and economic sanctionsoil and gasMiddle EastBusiness
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