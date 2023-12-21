'Her eye was almost gone': Woman seen holding onto sister in aftermath of Pasir Ris attack

The Pasir Ris slashing incident that occurred on Wednesday (Dec 20) afternoon was said to have happened due to an ongoing dispute between competitors.

A video documenting the aftermath of the incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza was also uploaded to Facebook by Patrick Tan on Wednesday night.

The two-minute clip showed blood stains on the floor in front of a provision shop. Curious onlookers were also gathered outside the shops there as two police officers entered a mobile phone shop to speak to the victims.

A woman, dressed in a white T-shirt, was seen supporting another woman in green, who was holding a towel to cover a wound on her face. Both were covered in blood.

According to 8world, the woman in white told passers-by: "Her eye was almost gone," referring to her sister's injury.

An employee from the nearby coffee shop told the Chinese media outlet that the woman was slashed in the face and was bleeding profusely.

An acquaintance of the victims' mother, surnamed Lee, told 8world that the two female victims, aged 55 and 53, are sisters.

One of the sisters' husbands suffered slight injuries.

One passer-by, surnamed Lee, told reporters that the victims' mother was crying at a nearby coffee shop after the incident.

The 75-year-old also shared that the male victim also ran a mobile phone shop in Loyang. According to him, the assailant, a 61-year-old man, was allegedly unhappy that his competitor's business was doing well, which prompted the attack.

The assailant also sustained a head injury and was bleeding, reported 8world. He was later arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

'The incident was not random'

On Wednesday, MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Teo Chee Hean took to his personal Facebook account to address the incident.

"The incident was not random. It is believed it may be related to an ongoing dispute between the parties involved in the incident," wrote Teo, who added that the suspect acted alone.

The Senior Minister also said that all four parties - the three victims and suspect - are in hospital and are in stable condition.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 734 Pasir ris Street 72 at about 4:55pm on Wednesday.

Four persons were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

claudiatan@asiaone.com