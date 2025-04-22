'Her kindness and service touched countless lives': Wife of Singapore's first president, Yusof Ishak, dies at 91

Puan Noor Aishah, wife of Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, has died at the age of 91 early Tuesday (April 22) morning.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Cabinet are deeply saddened by the death of Puan Noor Aishah.

PM Wong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday: "With grace and quiet strength, she stood by Encik Yusof Ishak and steadfastly supported him throughout our tumultuous years of nation building."

"Her kindness and service touched countless lives - may her legacy continue to inspire us all."

Puan Noor Aishah died peacefully at the Singapore General Hospital at 4.28am. Her husband, the late president, died in 1970 at the age of 60.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said in a statement that Puan Noor Aishah's contributions to the community, most notably in supporting people with disabilities and women's rights, has deeply impacted the lives of Singaporean Muslims as well as the nation.

She was also the patron for several organisations including the Red Cross Society, the Young Women's Muslim Association (PPIS), the Singapore Children's Society and the Girl Guides Association.

Puan Noor Aishah was inducted into the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame in 2018 for her contributions.

In a tribute, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam shared that Puan Noor Aishah, who became Singapore’s first first lady at just 26, will be remembered for her grace, compassion and service to others.

Though she had no more than two years of primary school education, she was "determined" when Yusof Ishak was sworn in as Yang di-Pertuan Negara (head of state) in 1959 and took English lessons, organised receptions for visiting dignitaries, and transformed the Istana to give it a "distinctive local elegance".

"When the President's health began to decline, she stepped in to shoulder some of his social responsibilities," wrote President Tharman.

"But she was more than a pillar of support. She was a force for good in her own right, championing various social causes and being a dedicated patron to many organisations supporting the disadvantaged."

"Unlike Encik Yusof Ishak who passed away in 1970, Puan Noor Aishah lived to see Singapore's transformation. She could take pride in her quiet role in our foundational years of self-government and independence, for which she will stay in collective memory."

In recognition of her contributions, the PMO said the Government will assist the family of Puan Noor Aishah with funeral arrangements.

She will be laid to rest at Kranji State Cemetery later on Tuesday alongside the late President Yusof Ishak.

As a mark of respect, she will be accorded the honour of being borne on the Ceremonial Gun Carriage for her final journey from Masjid Ba'alwie to Kranji State Cemetery.

