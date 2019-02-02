Here is How You Can Enjoy Live Music For Free in Singapore

Music is the language that transcends cultures. However, concert tickets in Singapore can be costly with prices ranging from $60 to $200. As such, we often view concert going as a luxury.

However, we do not need to burn a hole in our pockets to enjoy live music. if you have a penchant for appreciating music but unfortunately don't have a ton of spare cash to shell out for concerts and performances… Here are the best ways to enjoy live music for free in Singapore!

Venues Where You Can Watch Live Music in Singapore

1. Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay

Photo: Esplanade

The Esplanade is famously known as Singapore's national performing arts centre. While it is known for its posh concerts and performances, the Esplanade also offers a huge range of free, non-ticketed programmes. These free programmes range from dance, music, theatre, visual arts and more.

One of the more notable events is Beautiful Sunday. This is held once a month on a Sunday and boast free concerts by homegrown musicians in their beautiful Concert Hall. As it works on a first come first serve basis, do head down early to avoid disappointment!

Another excellent option is Esplanade's Outdoor Theatre. Tucked along the waterfront of Marina Bay right beside the Esplanade, Esplanade's Outdoor Theatre offers an assortment of free performances. Imagine enjoying music or dance with our beautiful city skyline as a backdrop. I am sure you will love it!

To find out what events and programmes are available at the Esplanade, click here.

Address: Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

2. Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music

Photo: Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music

Located within the National University of Singapore, the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music is responsible for training and educating our most talented musicians, composers and recording engineers. Apart from that, did you know that the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music holds over 200 free concerts yearly? These free concerts are mostly held at the Conservatory Concert Hall or Conservatory Orchestra Hall. These concerts admit audience on a first-come-first-serve basis. Also, do note that children below the age of 6 are not allowed to attend the concerts here.

To find out more on the upcoming events by Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, click here.

Address: Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, National University of Singapore, 3 Conservatory Drive, Singapore 117376

3. Singapore Botanic Gardens

Photo: Visit Singapore

Next on our list is the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Nestled within an expansive lush green space, surrounded by beautiful flora and fauna, the Singapore Botanic Gardens is possibly the best hangout spot you could chill at without forking out a single cent.

Here, you can enjoy the luxury of catching free concerts put up by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and other established music ensembles and groups. All of these events are held at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage. For those considering attending a concert, here's a tip for you. Pack a picnic basket and don't forget the bug spray. When you are there, all you need to do is lay out your picnic mats and enjoy the music while munching on delicious food.

To find out when are the free concerts held, click here.

Address: Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569

4. Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Photo: Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Lastly, did you know that the Singapore Symphony Orchestra routinely travels around Singapore to hold various concerts? Know as SSO in your community, this programme aims to bring music to the masses. Held at least once monthly, it is worth a trip to their nearest concert to enjoy some quality music.

To find out more about their schedule and events, click here.

Bars and Other Venues With Live Music in Singapore

Although this isn't quite a "free option" for watching live music, it is still quite affordable when compared with a regular concert ticket. Going to a bar is a great way of enjoying good music performance without breaking the bank. Considering you will need only to spend from $8 to $15 for a cool beer while you enjoy a live band for a couple of hours, you get yourself a pretty good deal.

Here is a list of our favourite venues in Singapore where you can watch live music.

Photo: Shopback

