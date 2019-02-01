Here's your Chinese zodiac forecast for 2019 Year of the Pig

In 2019 Year of The Pig, it will be the year of endings, transitions and revelations. Old processes will be replaced with new methodology to achieve breakthroughs. Adopting new innovation is key to greater milestones. One should not expect that what had been working for the past 10 years will still continue to be successful. Changes will present an opportunity for greater good in the future.

In the United States, President Donald Trump may face a challenging 2019 based on analysing his Bazi chart. He will have to manage his own administration and face a bigger challenge from the Democrats. Although there is some minor success in boosting the US economy, we are not going to see a huge leap unless the Democrats and Republicans agree to move in the same direction. The US interest rates is likely to go up twice in 2019.

Looking at China, we can expect President Xi Jinping to push through greater reform for replacement of old drivers of growth and continued through to a more self-reliant policy. With the trade war and other challenging factors slowing the economy, we are likely to see China economic growth at 5.3 per cent.

President Xi's Bazi shows signs of a highly-focused person, so one shouldn't expect his focus to change despite China's challenging environment in 2018.

The Earth element shows sign of weakening, so one can expect a challenging time for property developers and real estate-related industries. However, it can be rewarding for those that are prepared to snap up new properties as prices may come down a little.

On the global energy outlook, we will unlikely see a collapse in the first half of 2019 and the second half is going to be volatile due to the US capacity expansion. Emerging markets will remain under strain from a strong dollar, weak currencies and higher inflation.

The strongest growth continues for 2019 on technologies, info-comm, media, electronics, entertainment, food, and service industries as there are strengthen Fire element. Service sector will benefit from this growth. It is highly recommended to adopt new technologies and incorporate these into your current processes. This is in line with the ending of old process through new innovation. Early adopter has first mover advantage.

The metal element experiences a clash, so commodities, gold, stock markets and other major financial market are likely to be volatile, but we don't see it moving into a recession. It would be more of a market correction phase. What goes up must eventually come down. There are still plenty of wealth opportunities that can be presented across various market. One can observe China market movement to take advantage of this.

Rat

If you are born in the year of the Rat, or have the Rat sign in your Bazi chart, congratulations because you are blessed with one of the top star for 2019 - The Sun. This star opens the path for supporters to come into your life, so whether you are starting a new business, considering a career change or even embarking on something new, it's the time to get it done this year. Mentors will pave the way for you to get set on your dream.

You just have to be wary of these negative stars - The Sky Emptiness Star, Unlucky Qi, The Year Sha and Salty Pool that can cause some downtime in 2019 if you are not careful.

Ox

If you are born in the year of the Ox, or have the Ox animal sign in your Bazi chart (there are 4 animal signs in your Bazi chart), prepare for a transformative year in 2019. Although there is no prosperous star in the year of the Pig, this year will be a good one for you to master a new skill. Err on the side of caution, and take on new offers when they appear. This is so as to get you out of your comfort zone and prepare you for greater opportunities ahead.

You should take care against the inauspicious stars like Funeral Door, Great Sha, Flying Lian, and the Leopard Tail Star.

Tiger

Are you born in the year of the Tiger? Or do you have the Tiger in your Bazi chart? This year, you are blessed with two very powerful stars for 2019. The Moon speaks of female benefactors and nobleman coming to your life. Whether it's your female superior, friends, co-workers, or even your mum, these are the people that support your dreams and goals in the Year of the Pig. The prosperous star of the Grand Duke Combination talks about strong partnership opportunities and wealth abundance. Do not waste such a year by sticking to the status quo!

On the same note, you have to guard against these negative stars that can drag you down for 2019 - The Lonesome Star, The Death God, Officer Charm, The Hook Spirit, The Piercing Rope, and the Great Assembly.

Rabbit

The Rabbit ranks No. 1 in 2019 Year of the Pig. Equipped with the General Star, The Three Stages as well as the Golden Lock Star, you have all the tools that set you for success. All you have to do is to take that first step to focus on your dream plan.

You do, however, have to be careful of these negative stars - Five Ghost, Year Charm, Officer Charm and Flying Charm.

Dragon

The Dragon in 2019 has the Monthly Virtual Star which will bring noblemen into your life. What this means is you should talk to someone about your new idea, or possibly form a new partnership. The Red Phoenix Star is good news for attached couples who are considering marriage in 2019. Those who are single can benefit from this as well.

You will need to be aware of the negative stars - The Death Charm, Yin Sha as well as Lesser Consumer Star. Find out how to gain an upper hand in the Year of the Pig.

Snake

The Snake in 2019 has two prosperous stars - Month Void's and Sky Horse! Having the Sky Horse indicates good opportunities coming from overseas ventures. Are you given the chance to take up another appointment overseas?

You do however have to be careful of these negative stars - The Peeling Head, Great Consumer, Lan Gan, and the Year Breaker. Watch the video to find out how to counter them so it doesn't affect you adversely.

Horse

For those born in the year of the Horse, or if you have the Horse sign in your Bazi chart, you are one of the top two zodiac animals in 2019 due to the presence of three auspicious stars. The Dragon virtue star represents fame, authority and promotion opportunity, so make sure you are doing more in 2019 to grab hold of it. The Emperor Star signifies abundance and wealth. This doesn't mean money will automatically come to you, as it ultimately depends on the decisions you make.

The Dark Sky Star and Great Defeat are negative stars that will affect you for 2019 if you do not pay attention to them.

Goat

For people born in the year of the Goat, although there are no prosperous stars for you in 2019, what this means is that it is a year for you to pick up a new skill set to prepare yourself for the future. If you are ready for change, then this year can set the right tone for your future success.

Do try to pay attention to negative stars such as The Great Sha, Sky Crying, White Tiger, The Sky Warrior Star, and the Elegant Seal star .

Monkey

If you are born in the Year of The Monkey, or have the Monkey sign in your Bazi chart, you are blessed with the Fortune Virtue and Heavenly Virtue Star in 2019. This opens up strong connections and mentoring assistance to you. Simply put, people are willing to lend strength to you for growth, so maximise this connection star and climb the ladder for the Year of the Pig.

You have to guard against these negative stars - The Crossing Sha, Curled Tongue, Hemp, Six Harms and the Robbery Sha.

Rooster

If you are born in the Year of The Rooster, or have the Rooster sign in your Bazi chart, you are blessed with one of the best auspicious stars - The Eight Seats. In ancient times, the Eight Seats star suggests assuming a high-ranking post surrounded by powerful imperial officers. This represents a great chance of promotion, soaring to greater heights and business expansion. But you will need to take action in order to utilise this opportunity star.

You will have to guard against these negative stars - The Calamity Sha, The Funeral Guest Star, Broken Star, Sky Dog and the Barrier.

Dog

If you are born in the year of the Dog, or have the Dog sign in your Bazi chart, you are blessed with good stars for 2019. The Surpassing Path Star will be here to take you to the next level. Meeting new people and getting into networking groups can lend strength to your career or business. The Sky Happiness star is a sign that you should tie the knot in 2019 if you are considering it. It will bring prosperity especially if you have the sign of the Dog appearing in your Day Earthly Branch. Check your Bazi chart for this sign. Singles can also seek out a new partner.

You have to take care against some inauspicious stars that can possibly drag you down. These are the Heaven Sha, The Solitary Star, Sickness charm, The Annual Sha and the Yellow Flag star.

Pig

People born in the year of the Pig will offend the Grand Duke ( 犯太岁) in 2019. Fret not, because this year you are blessed with two powerful stars - The Relief God and Sky Relief Star. These stars have the ability to protect you from disaster and downfall, and to transform negative events into positive ones. There is still a lot you can definitely achieve in 2019.

But you will have to defend yourself against these negative stars in 2019 - Hidden Corpse, Blood Knife, Sword Edge, The Triple Punishment Star, The Earth Killing Sha, The Instability Star as well as the Backstab star.

