'Heretical teachings': Singaporean man in Malaysia pleads not guilty to false prophet claims

A Singaporean man on Oct 4 pleaded not guilty to two charges of teaching false religious doctrine at a court in Seremban, having allegedly claimed that he was a present-day prophet who also had the ability to channel the spirits of other religious prophets.

The man, identified by local media as Idris Ami, 60, was charged in the Syariah High Court in Negeri Sembilan. He was not represented by an attorney in court.

Idris, a forklift driver, was accused of telling two men, aged between 42 and 46, in a house in the state's Kuala Pilah town on two occasions in October 2023 that he was a contemporary prophet.

He was also accused of telling the same men that his body was able to possess the holy spirits of prophets, from Adam to Muhammad.

Judge Zulfikri Yasoa' set bail for Idris at RM8,000 (S$2,470) with four sureties. The accused also has to remain in Malaysia until his court trial scheduled for Nov 19, and must also report to Negeri Sembilan's chief religious officer every month.

Reports of the court charge was highlighted by Negeri Sembilan's state religious office on its social media accounts, with the incident hashtagged as "heretical teachings".

If convicted of teaching religious falsehoods and teaching while unlicensed - criminal offences against the state's Syariah laws - Idris faces a three-year jail term and a fine of up to RM5,000.

A 42-year-old Malaysian woman from Melaka, whom local media reported was suspected to be the man's chief assistant, was released on bail.

Both were arrested in Pahang while travelling to east coast state Terengganu on Oct 4, said the head of Negeri Sembilan's religious affairs enforcement division Zaki Hamzah.

He said that the pair were suspected to be involved in propagating doctrine known as Ajaran Cahaya, or the teaching of the light in Malay, for over a year in Kuala Pilah.

Mr Zaki added that the group managed to draw a following of 5,000 people, but that the number was decreasing.

Idris had allegedly admitted to not praying since 2021, having told his followers that he had attained a level that allowed him to forego Muslim practices like praying and fasting, Mr Zaki told local media.

His followers were also told to reach his "highest level", while male and female members of the group were allowed to hug each other freely as they considered themselves free of sin and without lust, said Mr Zaki.

Investigations are ongoing to track down other members of Ajaran Cahaya from spreading their teachings.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

