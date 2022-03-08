Hero or zero? Man intentionally trips boy speeding down slope on bicycle to break his fall

A video of a man deliberately sticking out his leg and tripping over a boy as he zoomed past on his bicycle causing him to fall over, has been generating much discussion on social media over the man's action.

The incident looked to have occurred near the Admiralty Park playground and the man's actions were caught on an eight-second clip.

The video was uploaded on Singapore Incidents' Facebook page last Sunday (March 6) and has amassed over 180 shares.

In the video, the boy could be seen riding on what looks like a balance bicycle down a slope from the car park before making a slight left turn to the playground.

He began to wobble and looked like he was using his feet to stop the bicycle.

Balance bicycles typically do not have brakes or pedals and they are designed for young kids to help them learn balance and steering.

The man then stuck out his left leg causing the boy to drop to the pavement yelling out in pain. It is unclear how the man is related to the child.

After watching the video, some netizens were understandably concerned about the man's action.

One Facebook user commented that what the man did could have seriously injured the boy.

On the other hand, some netizens applauded the man for his quick-thinking.

One netizen noticed an elderly woman in the background and said the child could have crashed into her on his bicycle, if not for the man's intervention.

The boy could have also injured himself as he didn't look like he had control of his bicycle.

Another said that the man's hands were occupied and tripping the boy seemed like the fastest and most practical course of action to stop him in his tracks.

"If not, the boy will hit the lamp post, or hit the auntie or go into the bushes if no one stops him," said this netizen.

