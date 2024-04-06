'He's got a big heart filled with love for buses!' SBS Transit lets 4-year-old sit on bus captain's seat to fulfil dream

There's a saying that life is about the journey, not the destination. This is especially true for one "little bus enthusiast".

Last week, Teddy, aged four, was invited by SBS Transit to experience sitting on a bus captain's seat to make his "dream come true".

"He may be little, but he's got a big heart filled with love for buses!" Wrote the public transport company on their Facebook page yesterday (April 5).

There were also photos of him posing in the bus and at Kent Ridge Bus Terminal - his "personal paradise".

They also quoted excerpts from a short story written by Teddy's mother Medhi Varma, where she documented the little one's daily journey to school onboard Services 33 and 201 on her blog: "Bus rides to school are my favourite. Rain or shine, those buses in Singapore never stop."

In the blog, Teddy's mum also adorably described how sitting on the upper deck of a double-decker bus feels like a "rollercoaster ride" for him because he can watch the scenery from up high.

His mum also said that he'll cry if she calls for a cab on rainy days.

SBS Transit wrapped up the wholesome story, mentioning how Teddy would sometimes bid farewell to his ride with tears in his eyes: "Yet, nestled in his mother's embrace and reassurance, Teddy smiles again knowing another bus adventure awaits tomorrow."

Netizens took to the comments section to express their endearment.

"Such a heartwarming story!" said one netizen.

"So cute, grow up and become a bus driver," remarked another.

