'Hiding behind gangster-style bravado': Debt collection firm responds after staff member attacked with golf club

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after hitting a debt collector with a golf club outside his Simei home.

General manager of licensed debt recovery agency SG Collectors Kelvin Ho told AsiaOne on Thursday (July 17) that the incident happened on July 10 afternoon at Block 135 Simei Street 1.

He said that they were called into service after their client, a food supplier, sought to recover a debt amounting to $12,412 from a food stall owner.

"During a lawful visit to the debtor's residence, the situation escalated rapidly due to aggressive and threatening conduct," SG Collectors said in a Facebook on July 10.

A video shared on SG Collectors' Facebook page showed the man and several debtor collectors taunting each other through the gate.

"Do you dare hit [us]?" asked one of the collectors.

After one of them kicked the gate, the home owner approached the debt collectors - armed with a wood stick. He was later seen spitting at the collectors.

SG Collectors said that the debtor returned with a golf club just when their collectors were leaving.

They added that one of the debt collectors was hit in the arm by the golf club, while another had minor injuries.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Block 135 Simei Street 1 on July 10 at 2.25pm.

They added that two men, aged 36 and 39, sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to hospital.

"A 57-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means," the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

'A clear pattern of hostile resistance'

The video showed the debt collectors seeking treatment at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, with one of them receiving stitches on his arm.

The total bill for their medical treatment came up to around $159.

In their Facebook post, SG Collectors acknowledged that their staff "responded" in the heat of the moment.

They claimed that one of their debt collectors had kicked the gate "defensively".

"Moving forward, we are taking internal steps to reinforce our standards of professionalism," they said.

"This is not the first time such behaviour was observed. There is a clear pattern of hostile resistance and deliberate provocation from this debtor, hiding behind gangster-style bravado to avoid repaying what he owes."

