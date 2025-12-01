'Unacceptable': MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling calls out high-rise littering of beer bottle at new MacPherson BTO estate

High-rise littering incidents have been back in the spotlight after recent incidents at a HDB estate in Choa Chu Kang, and now in MacPherson.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Nov 30), Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC member of parliament Tin Peiling shared about a recent incident involving a beer bottle thrown from height at a new BTO estate in MacPherson.

Based on the photographs shown in Tin's post, the BTO estate is MacPherson Blossom which was completed in 2024.

Calling the incident "abhorrent" and "unacceptable", Tin revealed that there is a childcare centre in the area.

"Most recently, a beer bottle was thrown from a high floor, causing glass pieces to be shattered everywhere. This is dangerous and could cause very serious injuries.

"Worse, there is a childcare centre nearby. Such callous and antisocial behaviour is abhorrent and unacceptable!", Tin said.

A police report has been made and the relevant agencies such as the National Environment Agency (NEA) have been alerted.

Tin and her grassroots leaders have also visited the stack from where the beer bottle was thrown to engage with residents. They have also been reminded to be mindful of safety.

Acknowledging that the issue of high-rise littering is a longstanding challenge not just in MacPherson, but also in other estates across Singapore, Tin said she will continue with efforts to educate the public, while working with enforcement agencies to undertake "stronger enforcement".

High-rise littering is a serious offence in Singapore. Culprits face fines of up to $2,000 for their first conviction, $4,000 for their second one, and $10,000 for third and subsequent convictions.

They could also be made to undergo a Corrective Work Order, cleaning public areas for up to 12 hours.

In 2023, the NEA introduced the statutory presumption provision on littering from flats, placing a greater onus on flat owners and tenants to prevent acts of high-rise littering.

It also ensures that investigations and effective enforcement are not inhibited by uncooperative behaviour.

In cases where a unit has been proven to be a source of littering, the flat owner or tenant will be taken to court if they cannot prove, within a given period of time, that they are not the offender.

[[nid:726017]]

editor@asiaone.com