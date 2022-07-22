Higher cab fares to remain until Dec 31

SINGAPORE - Taxi companies here have extended until Dec 31 a temporary one-cent increase in distance and waiting-time fares for standard taxi rides that is meant to help cabbies cope with the high cost of fuel.

SMRT-owned Strides Taxi announced the extension in a Facebook post on Thursday (July 21), while Premier Taxis made the announcement on its website last week.

The remaining three taxi operators here - ComfortDelGro, Trans-Cab and Prime Taxi - also told The Straits Times on Thursday about their move to extend the temporary fuel-related fare hike until the end of the year.

The fare increase, introduced in April on the back of soaring pump prices, was originally meant to end in May or when fuel prices eased.

But it was extended until the end of this month as pump prices remained high, and will now be extended again as prices for 92-octane petrol hover around the $3 mark.

With the temporary hike, passengers taking regular taxis are now being charged 25 cents for every 400m travelled up to 10km, every 350m travelled after 10km, and every 45 seconds or less of waiting time.

This is up from 24 cents previously.

ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator with a fleet of about 9,000 cabs, had previously said the temporary hike amounts to a fare increase of about 32 cents for a standard 10km taxi ride.

For limousine and premium cabs, passengers now pay between 34 and 36 cents for every 400m travelled up to 10km, every 350m travelled after 10km, and every 45 seconds or less of waiting time, depending on the taxi operator.

The temporary hike also impacts non-metered taxi fares, which applies to rides booked via ComfortDelGro's ComfortRide ride-hailing service.

According to the Consumers Association of Singapore's pump price tracker, Fuel Kaki, a litre of 92-octane petrol currently costs between $2.94 and $2.96, while diesel costs between $2.93 and $2.98 per litre before discounts.

This is down from earlier highs of between $3.34 and $3.37 per litre of 92-octane petrol and between $3.16 and $3.19 per litre of diesel, but still higher than pump prices at the start of the year.

The authorities had earlier said pump prices are likely to remain elevated after rising by between 30 per cent and 40 per cent in the past six months.

Support measures have been doled out as part of a $1.5 billion support package to help Singaporeans cope with inflation, including a one-off $150 relief from the Government for taxi hirers that will be paid out in August.

The Land Transport Authority will work with transport operators here to disburse the relief to those eligible.

For ComfortDelGro cabby Ethan Ong, the temporary increase in distance and waiting-time fares has amounted to additional earnings of only a few dollars a day.

So while the extension of the fare hike is welcome, he does not expect it to make a big difference to his earnings, given the large increase in fuel costs.

“There is nothing much we can do. These are all market forces,” said the 38-year-old.

“But obviously every little bit helps and we appreciate the fact that help is given.”

Risk manager Jeffrey Lim, 39, who does not own a car and takes a taxi six to eight times a month, said he has not noticed the increase in distance and waiting-time fares, but added that cab fares are generally more expensive now.

On the extension of the temporary fare hike, Mr Lim added: “It is understandable, given that inflationary pressures are starting to affect all areas of life. However, it is death by a thousand cuts when salaries aren’t keeping pace with these increases.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.