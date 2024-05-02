'His body had always been very strong': Former army officer dies after collapsing at work

Barely a year into his new job as an engineer, former army officer Robin Chua died last Sunday (April 28) after collapsing at work.

The 43-year-old, who was married with a four-year-old son, left the army in 2023 after 20 years to work at his family's electrical engineering company. His rank was lieutenant colonel.

Chua's sister told Shin Min Daily News that her brother fainted at about 2pm that day. A colleague performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him and was able to revive him.

Others around them called an ambulance to take Chua to the hospital. However, he fell unconscious enroute to the hospital and paramedics were unable to revive him.

Chua was pronounced dead upon arrival. His family was told by doctors that his cause of death was cardiac arrest.

"He was a good son and brother. Family was always very important to him, and he would always be the first to help whenever there were problems at home," said Chua's sister.

She added that their family did not have a history of heart disease, but her brother was a smoker.

Chua's sudden death also came as a shock to his former colleagues in the army.

One of them, surnamed Tang, said: "His body had always been very strong. We can't believe that he just collapsed suddenly.

Chua's wife, Ferlina Ahmad, told Shin that they met in 2013 and married in 2018.

She described her husband as a hardworking and disciplined man who always tried his best to provide for his family.

"He was a very kind person who got along well with everyone," said the 35-year-old.

In a Facebook post dedicated to her husband on Monday, Ferlinda wrote: "Robin was the epitome of hard work, determination and resilience, qualities I deeply admired in him. He will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the love we shared."

Thanking Chua's friends, relatives and family for the memories they made with him, she added: "Though he may have embarked on a new journey, his spirit of adventure will live on in our hearts."

ALSO READ: Singaporean, 59, dies of heart attack while holidaying in Bangkok

claudiatan@asiaone.com