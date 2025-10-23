'His cheeks were turning purple': Cop responding to Tampines domestic dispute helps save baby who stopped breathing

A police officer saved a choking baby with his quick responses while responding to a case of domestic dispute.

The incident occurred on Sept 19, when Sergeant (Sgt) Muhammad Ammar Bin Abdul Razak was dispatched to a domestic dispute case at Tampines Street 33 during his night shift.

Sgt Ammar and his partner were expecting what seemed like a straightforward case — a man reported that his domestic helper was having a dispute with his wife at home.

Before reaching the incident site, the duo was already discussing ways to resolve the conflict, according to Police Life, an online magazine of the Singapore Police Force.

During the mediation, the wife involved noticed that her baby was unresponsive and choking. She then ran to Sgt Ammar, shouting that her baby is choking.

"He was trying to cry but he couldn't, and his cheeks were turning purple," said Sgt Ammar, who immediately sprung to action and called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

He also drew on his first aid training and prior experience in caring for his newborn nephew, positioning the baby face-down on his forearm before delivering several back blows to dislodge whatever was blocking the baby's airways.

"I didn't hesitate as I didn't want any uncertainty to result in someone losing their child," said Sgt Ammar.

The baby vomited out fluid after the back blows and was silent for a few moments before finally breaking the silence with his cries.

"We all let out a huge sigh of relief," he said.

SCDF paramedics arrived soon after and assessed the baby, confirming that he was stable and would recover fully.

While the paramedics attended to the baby, Sgt Ammar returned to the domestic dispute case, peacefully resolving the issue.

Reflecting on the incident, he said that it gave him a deeper understanding of what it means to serve.

"We prepare for moments that we pray never come — but when they do, we act without hesitation," he said.

