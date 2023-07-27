'His kukubird is out': Mum calls police after son spots man exposing himself

They say birds of a feather flock together.

But several birds' 'modesty' were 'insulted' after a man exposed his genitals to them.

TikTok user Schastarzshasha took to social media on Wednesday (July 26) to share how a trip to a nearby shop with her children in the Redhill estate took an "unexpected turn".

Schastarzshasha's son had spotted a mysterious figure from the distance on their way home.

In the 30-second clip, it showed a man sitting next to a flock of birds below a HDB block with his pants unzipped.

"He is wearing pants, but his kukubird is out," said Schastarzshasha's son. "Kukubird" is our local slang for penis.

Thankfully, the indecent act was not seen in the video.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@schastarzshasha/video/7260074311707348231?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7259941688142923266[/embed]

After Schastarzshasha called the police hotline, the boy chirped that "he's going to jail".

Several police officers were later seen putting an end to the flasher's antics.

Schastarzshasha's video has since garnered over 14,000 views.

In the comments, a netizen cheekily suggested that the man might be "feeding the birds".

Several netizens said they used to stay in the same estate, with one adding that "there's a lot of strange people" there.

AsiaOne has contacted Schastarzshasha for more information.

Schastarzshasha had previously labelled her estate as the "scariest neighbourhood to live in".

This was after she was stalked and harassed twice when she was with her child.

"Guess it's time for me and my family to find another place to move to," she told AsiaOne then, after her TikTok video of the incidents garnered over 300,000 views in April.

ALSO READ: Man arrested after stalking and exposing genitals to Korean blogger in India

chingshijie@asiaone.com